Award-winning Limerick photographer Michael Martin passes away

THE DEATH has occurred of award-winning photographer Michael Martin, who passed away peacefully in University Hospital Limerick this Monday after a long illness.

Michael, predecessed by his beloved wife, Toni almost five years ago, was a well-known and respected businessman in Limerick, and was involved in the family-run photographic studio, which was established in 1954 at 22 Upper Gerald Griffin Steeet.

Sympathy is extended to his daughter, Michelle; son-in-law, Declan; grand-daughter Ellen; brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many, many friends.

Reposing in his home Rhebogue Hill, Singland, Dublin Road, on this Thursday from 5pm to 8pm. Burial will take place in Kilmurry Cemetery on Friday after 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church. May he rest in peace.