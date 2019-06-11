Limerick man raises over €4,500 for mental health organisation Grow

GECAS employee and Limerick man Martin Smith has raised €4,566 for Grow Ireland, a mental health organisation which helps people who have suffered, or are suffering from mental health issues.

Martin took part in his first ever Great Limerick Run.

Rather than simply seeking donations, Martin arranged a ‘Guess my Finishing Time’ competition for fellow Gecas employees in Shannon, as well as friends and family.

Through the generosity of local businesses including The Cornstore Restaurant in Limerick, Ballyneety Golf Club and Clifden Station House Hotel, Martin was able to offer some fantastic prizes for the person who guessed closest to his finishing time.

Grow’s Limerick offices are located in Henry Street in the heart of the city.