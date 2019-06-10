Deaths in Limerick - June 10, 2019

The death has occurred of Sr. Maria Goretti O'Malley of Glengar House, Doon, Limerick O'Malley (Tenafly, New Jersey and formerly of Glengar House, Doon, Co. Limerick) May 13th 2019, peacefully, Sr. Maria Goretti, Missionary Franciscan, beloved sister of Bernie, Peggy and Dolly and the late Paddy, Tommy, Alice and Peter. Sadly missed by her Franciscan Community, her brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives and friends.

Interment took place at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah NJ on May 20th 2019. Months' Mind Mass will take place in St. Patrick's Church, Doon on Saturday, June 15th, at 6:30pm.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Murray, late of Hogan Avenue, Kileely, Limerick. Kathleen died peacefully at Athlunkard House Nursing Home, formerly of Hogan Ave., Kileely, Limerick and late of Cleeves. Dearest sister of Evelyn, Helen, Chrissie and the late Rose Hanrahan, Paddy, Irene and Ann. Sadly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John's Gate on Tues (June 11th) from 5 pm. Removal at 6 pm to St. Munchin’s Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (June 12th) at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of John Lyons of Knockmore, Bruree, Limerick. Peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Rita and dear father of Sinead, Eva and the late twins Aisling and Niamh. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters, brother Michael, sister Mai, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Sinead's partner Daniel, Eva's partner Adrian,nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence V35YT63 on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Reception in to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Bruree on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Bruree Old Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to The Oncology Unit, Mid Western Cancer Foundation,University Hospital Limerick.

The death has occurred of Marie KING (née née O'Halloran) of Norwood Park, Ballysimon, Limerick. Marie died peacefully at Milford Hospice. Beloved wife of the late Michael and dearest mother of Brendan. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Helen & Olive (Keane), brother Sean (Birmingham, UK), sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (June 11th) from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm. to St. Patrick’s Church, Clare Street. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (June 12th) at 10am. Private cremation later.