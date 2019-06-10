Limerick woman to celebrate her 60th birthday with a charity fundraiser

A LIMERICK woman has celebrated her 60th birthday in style, by raising money for charity.

Pauline Walsh of Knocklong is a well-known beekeeper of Tigín Honey, and she is kindly going to use her 60th birthday celebrations as a fundraiser for Live95 Helping Limerick Children.

Live95 started this new initiative to raise funds and increase awareness around Limerick city and county for Children’s Grief Centre, Clionas Foundation and Cari Limerick.

Mary Madden, Cari Supervisor said:

“The idea behind this is, as you can see from the poster, that it’s a danceathon. So nonstop dancing and taking in some of Pauline’s playlist to suit all age groups.

“People can come along and dance and donate and stay for a short while or all night long. The main thing is the dancing will be nonstop. There will also be a mega raffle on the night. JP Dillon of Live95FM is the DJ on the night and Tom Walsh is providing lighting and sound.”

Cari on Dancing will take place Wednesday, June 12 in the Deebert House Hotel, Kilmallock. Dancing will begin from 7pm until 11 pm. Food will be provided on the night. It is a €5 donations on the door, where all proceeds raised will go directly to Cari, Clionas and the Children’s Grief Centre.