Tributes paid to Limerick man Pat Cotter who was 'heart' of Mungret Regional FC

MANY tributes were paid this Monday to Pat Cotter, one of the outstanding figures in local soccer who helped found Mungret FC, now Mungret Regional, back in 1971.

“He was the heart of the club, a good friend who will be sadly missed by all,” said Tony O’Byrne, chairman of the club, this Monday.

“Pat was Mr Mungret, who gave his services to the community. He helped found the club and run it since 1971. He was a great community man and his death will leave a massive hole in the club,” added Mr O’Byrne.

He worked tirelessly for the club, he loved helping organise the very popular 45 Drive every Monday night to help raise funds needed to help run the 25 schoolboy/girl teams, three junior teams and a ladies teams.

Living in Meanus with his wife Rita the late Mr Cotter was an extremely popular member of both communities.

Current treasurer of the club, he was honoured by former chief executive of the FAI, John Delaney some years back when the club celebrated its 40th anniversary. His work was also recognised by the School Boy council who honoured him in the past for his unstinting work in promoting soccer in Limerick.

Reposing this Monday evening from 6pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Meanus. Funeral Tuesday, after 11.30am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.