Weather in Limerick for the week ahead

RAIN this Sunday evening will give way to a drier night, with showers becoming confined mainly to western coastal areas. A few mist or fog patches may form in light winds, with lowest temperatures of between four to seven degrees celsius.

Meanwhile, across the province, tomorrow will start off bright and mostly dry with good sunny spells.

Scattered showers will again develop from late morning, with some of these possibly heavy towards evening in eastern and southern parts of the province. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light or moderate, northerly winds.

Any of these will die out overnight, with temperatures resting at between six and eight degrees celsius in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Tuesday will kick off dry and bright, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. But a few well scattered showers will develop during the day. Temperatures will be close to normal, or a little below, with maximum values of 14 to 18 Celsius. It will be coolest on north and east facing coasts, in mostly moderate north to northeast winds, winds fresh in some coastal areas. Tuesday night will be mainly dry, but rain may develop on the southeast coast towards morning.

Early indications for Wednesday suggest there will be a spell of persistent and locally heavy rain to move gradually in from the east.

It’ll be quite windy, with fresh north to northeast winds, strong on some coasts. Cool in the east and south, with max. temperatures of 12 to 14 Celsius, but milder elsewhere, with values of 13 to 16 Celsius.

As we head for next weekend, the weather is expected to remain relatively cool and unsettled with scattered showers and possibly longer spells of rain at times, but good sunny spells also. Winds will mostly be moderate, northerly at first, becoming mainly west or southwest.