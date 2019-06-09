Temperatures in Limerick 17 degrees cooler than last year’s sizzling 31 degrees

TWELVE months ago today, Limerick was basking in Iberian-style temperatures of more than 31 degrees.

How times change! For today, despite a sunny start, the clouds have gathered, a chill has hit the air, and rain has fallen on Shannonside.

Today, temperatures in the city are more than half of what they were last June – at 15 degrees celsius.

The lower temperatures will no doubt benefit our hurlers as they battle to save their All-Ireland SHC title defence against Clare, with the vital game set to throw in at 4pm at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Indeed, by then, it’s expected that temperatures will drop again to 13 degrees celsius, and we might see a smattering of light rain.