Pauline Hynan organises 40 different dances in an hour for Limerick charities

ST MICHAEL’S Day-Care Centre and the Irish Cancer Society waltzed away with over €4,000 each thanks to Pauline Hynan and her dancers.

Pauline, the well-known Cappamore dance instructor, said she had always wanted to do a fundraiser for the day-care centre in Cappamore.

“First of all I was going to do a Strictly Come Dancing with the kids but then I said it had gotten a bit late in the year. I decided on doing 40 different dances in one hour. And they took to it straight away. It was a challenge,” said Pauline.

For 40 dances you need at least 80 dancers. Pauline had about 50 from the children and teenagers she teaches.

“I decided to try to get back my senior dancers that won All-Irelands from 1988 to 2008. I hadn't seen some of them in 20 odd years. They took the sponsorship cards and got the money in,” said Pauline.

A huge crowd attended the spectacular exhibition of every type of movement of body and feet imaginable in the hall in Cappamore.

“We went from set dancing to ceili dancing, jiving, quick stepping, line dancing, sean nos, cha cha cha, everything – you name it.

“The younger dancers had 16 dances in the first section but all of the teenage dancers did all 40 dances. The seniors wouldnt have had all the dances so they came in half way through and danced. I just hopped from one tune to another and they just responded. It was very entertaining," said Pauline.

After the challenge there was an exhibition of set dancing which the packed hall thoroughly enjoyed.

Pauline decided to support a second charity and the resounding response was the Irish Cancer Society. The total of €8,010.44 was raised from sponsorship cards, a raffle and some donations. It certainly wasn’t a case of turning up on the night as over two months of rehearsals went in to ensuring everybody was step perfect.

I'd like to thank all of the dancers for coming on board - we couldn’t have done it without them – and everyone who sponsored them. It was brilliant to have the senior dancers there, they were reminiscing about years ago. It was a brilliant night,” said Pauline.