Meeting on amalgamation of two primary schools in Limerick village

JUST over five years ago the Limerick Leader ran a story with the headline: “Limerick primary schools to amalgamate in empty secondary school building”.

However, it is now June of 2019 and Doon Convent National School and Doon CBS Primary School are still in their respective buildings.

The proposed amalgamation followed the opening of the new secondary school – Scoil na Trionoide Naofa – in the east Limerick village. The plan was to join together the two primary schools in the now vacant St Fintan’s CBS Secondary School.

St Fintan’s has lain idle since then and has been the subject of vandalism. But things are beginning to move again after a lot of behind the scenes work. A community meeting will be held by the trustees of Doon Convent National School and Doon CBS Primary School on Monday June 10 at 7.30pm regarding the amalgamation.

It will take place in Doon Convent National School. The meeting is open to all parents and members of the community.

As St Fintan’s is owned by ERST (Edmund Rice Schools Trust) the building is available. Back in 2014 a spokesperson for ERST said: “We are doing our very, very, best that the children in Doon get a high quality education into the future - the best education that can be provided because they have a beautiful new secondary school. So if the secondary school has amalgamated in a new building then we try and match it with the primary.”

That still stands today. It is quite rare nowadays to have separate boys and girls schools in the county. Currently Doon CBS primary school has 56 pupils, three class teachers and one full-time special education needs teacher. Doon Convent National School takes boys and girls up to first class. It has 120 pupils, five class teachers and one special education needs teacher.

Combined, it would be a fine school of 170 odd boys and girls. All are welcome to the meeting in Doon Convent National School on Monday night to express their views.