Limerick schools to receive 33 extra special needs assistants

THE announcement of an additional 800 special needs assistants (SNAs) across Ireland has been deemed as a positive development for Limerick schools by local Fine Gael Senator Maria Byrne.

Announced by Minister for Education Joe McHugh last week, the decision brings the total of local SNA’s up to 645, with an extra 30 being provided in Limerick’s primary schools and three extra in post-primary schools.

Senator Byrne said: “special needs assistants play a key role in ensuring this and I would like to firstly take this opportunity to pay credit to the fantastic work that they do in schools across Limerick.

“This announcement will ensure every child who needs SNA support in the county will receive it.

Almost €560m is set to be invested in SNA’s this year as part of a €1.9bn investment in special educational needs by the Government.

It is estimated that about 37,500 pupils across Ireland will benefit from the additional support, increasing from 22,284 in 2011.