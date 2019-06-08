Charleville Show is celebrating 40 years in show business

THE TIME has come when the organisers of Charleville Show can finally celebrate another milestone.

This year they are proud to say, “We are celebrating 40 years of success and are going from strength to strength each year”.

They are also launching a book which looks back on memories of Charleville Show over the past 39 years. It will be available to purchase for €10 at the show.

Billy Biggane, PRO, said the number of sections is increasing from year to year and the show now covers 70 acres with ample off road parking to accommodate all the visitors to the show.

“Charleville Show is the largest two day agricultural show in the country and that is something we are so proud of with numerous interesting events to be seen, varying from judging of cattle, horses, sheep, horticulture, dogs, arts and crafts, cookery and numerous children’s competitions,” said Mr Biggane. Save the dates of Saturday and Sunday, June 29 and 30.

As there is so much to cover we will stick to the cattle in Farm Leader.

The judging of the dairy section will take place on the Saturday with a total of 20 classes which includes IHFA--YMA Showmanship League 2019

This years classes are for Pedigree Holstein and Jersey cattle. The highlight of the day will be the judging of The All Ireland Junior Cow confined to second calvers with a prize fund of €2,000 sponsored by Kerry Agri. The total prize money in this section is in the region of €11,000. As usual the standard of exhibits are expected be the best in the country.

Also on Saturday will be the beef classes. There will be classes for Limousin, Belgian Blue, Charolais, Simmental, Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, Beef Shorthorn and Parthenaise breeds of cattle with classes for commercial classes also. In the Angus breed classes there is a prestigious qualifier for Iverk Show for a bull calf, and this is sponsored jointly by AIB and Aldi with €19,800 in the prize fund.

Young Beef Stockperson Class is sponsored by Dawn Meats Charleville, which allows young cattle handlers of different ages to learn the skills of animal preparation and presentation and put these skills into practice on the day and for the future.

The highlight of the beef section will be the Supreme Champion & Reserve Champion of the Show for both Senior and Calf Classes.

Mr Biggane said: “Without the generous support of our sponsors, especially our major sponsors Kerry Agribusiness, it would not be possible for us to run our show at such high standards.” For more information contact the show office on 063 89599 or 087 9444083 or log onto www.charlevilleshow.com See coming weeks for lots more on Charleville Show.