‘Saturday Milk Market like the beating heart of Limerick city’

What time do you get up?

I get up at 7am on Mondays and Wednesdays because I have to drop my daughter Juliette to playschool; Friday also 7am, Saturday 4.30am, Sunday 8am, and 7.30am on both Tuesdays and Thursdays. I have two small children under the age of four, so it’s up early every day.

What is your normal breakfast?

I am from Francastel, a small village, 60 miles north of Paris, and my wife Kasia is from Poland, so we have a mix of food cultures. We own and run a French Crêperie in the Milk Market, so we could have our choice of crepes, pancakes, galettes, tartiflettes or omelettes, but for me, on a weekday, it’s usually a milky coffee with brioche.

Do you go for a walk or to the gym before/after the office?

I walk everyday to the Milk Market or to town from home. That’s about 2km. I don’t go to the gym.

How many cups of coffee/tea would you drink a day?

It depends, but at least three cups a day.

What is normal lunch - do you have a favourite place?

Well, when I work I would always have a galette from Bon Appetit, usually with ham, cheese and egg. If we go downtown we like very much the pub grub in Curragower, the seafood chowder from there. We are also big fans of Taikichi the Japanese place, and Aroi, the Asian street food place on Patrick Street. I started my career in Mexico, working in an old college friend’s French restaurant. But while I was there I got a love for authentic street food. If Kasia and I were going out for dinner it would be to The French Table, but with small children, we haven’t been for a casual dinner in I don’t know how long.

Do you have many meetings during the day?

I don’t really have too many meetings, just maybe once a week with suppliers or customers. As well as Bon Appetit at the Milk Market, we also do catering for First Communions, Confirmations, Christenings, family and corporate events. So I would have meetings with customers about these.

What time do you finish at?

It varies. Usually 3pm on Friday, Saturday and Sundays. Then during the college term, I do a market in Mary I and LIT on Tuesdays and Thursdays and that could be 3.30 or 4pm. When I do catering at the weekends, it could be for weddings, parties, birthdays, corporate events, so that means finishing at 11pm.

Do you watch much television?

I don’t own a television. I watch Netflix.

Do you read the newspapers?

I read both local and national papers because it’s important to know what’s happening around you and the broader picture.

What do you do to relax?

If the weather is nice I like to barbeque or garden, just spend time outdoors when I can. Take the children out. I’m trying to teach my daughter how to play tennis.

She is three and half so it’s just teaching her how to bounce the ball, or to practice the forehand and backhand. I haven’t taken her to a proper tennis court yet, but I bought little cones where I cut off the top and put the tennis ball on top for her to hit.

I also take both of my children to the playground. And when I have a bit of time to myself, which is very rare, I like online car racing games. I used to have my own man cave with the big steering wheel, but that was before I had the children, so I had to get rid of that to make room for the children, so now I just use a console on the Playstation Four.

Are you able to leave the office behind?

When I go home, it’s home, not work. I make a rule that any thoughts you have about work, you leave them at the door. When you are at home, you have to be focused on your family.

What is a perfect work day?

The perfect work day is Saturday because there is such a buzz around the Milk Market. It’s like the beating heart of the city. There is an energy pumping around. You see people in the hustle and bustle stopping for a chat. It’s very enjoyable serving them good food and seeing all the same faces coming back every week is fantastic.

Do you ever ‘lose the cool’ and if so what would make you annoyed

I don’t have much patience for some things - I wouldn’t go to Disneyland to queue three hours for a ride. Life is too short for that. Having two small children means you don’t have time to waste, you are always on the go.