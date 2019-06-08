Limerick village hosts Great Global Greyhound Walk this Sunday

RETIRED greyhounds make wonderful pets, say the members of the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust who are hosting the Great Global Greyhound Walk in Adare this Sunday, June 9 in a bid to promote their mission.

Kicking off at 10am, Limerick greyhound owners will get to welcome other greyhound owners from near and far for the annual event which promotes the benefits of retired racing greyhounds as pets. But the walk is free to attend and is open to all members of the public, whether they own a greyhound or not. Just turn up outside the Adare Heritage Centre at 10am on Sunday.

“Retired greyhounds make for fantastic pets once their racing career is over and this is an ideal opportunity for people in Limerick to see what wonderful companions they are,” said Fionnuala Moloney, a volunteer with the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust and who is helping organise Sunday’s event .”

The Trust is a registered charity established by the Irish Greyhound Board whose welfare manager , Barry Coleman says greyhounds “ have an uncanny ability to transition to the family couch with ease”, he said “They are best known as couch potatoes, needing very little exercise or special diet. Events like this one in Limerick allow people to get close to a greyhound, often for the first time. We’d encourage one and all to come along to Adare on Sunday.”

A total of 337 Irish greyhounds have been rehomed with the assistance of the Trust since January this year alone and last year, over 1,000 greyhounds were rehomed. The Trust also helps private rehoming agencies in Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Kerry and Belfast.

