Gardai fearful that violent Limerick village feud could escalate

GARDAI have expressed fears that a feud between two families living in a Limerick village could escalate resulting in further serious incidents.

The concerns were expressed after three members of the same extended family appeared in court charged in connection with a violent incident which is alleged to have happened a number of weeks ago.

Brothers Daniel Harty, 21, of Lisheen Park, Patrickswell and James ‘Jimmy’ Harty, 23, also of Lisheen Park and their brother-in-law, Peter Harty, 21, of Lismakeera, Askeaton are each accused of engaging in violent disorder at Lisheen Park in the early hours of May 12, last.

Opposing bail, Detective Garda Shane Ryan said it will alleged the three defendants encountered another man as he was attempting to flag down a taxi at around 1.30am having attending a family event at another house in Lisheen Park.

He told Limerick District Court the complainant, whose aged in his mid 30s, returned to the house and that it will be alleged the three defendants then went to the back of the property where one of them broke a window and issued a number of threats.

It is the prosecution case that Daniel Harty was armed with a ‘dagger-type’ knife and that James Harty was armed with a slash hook which he waved aggressively.

The detective said there are ongoing tensions between two families who are living in the same estate and that there have a been numerous incidents – some of which have resulted in arrests and prosecutions before the court.

“My belief is there will be further serious offences and this feud could escalate further,” he said while opposing bail in the case of Daniel Harty.

He added that he believed what happened was a premeditated attempt to intimidate potential witnesses.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy, representing all three defendants, accused the detective of “gilding the lily” and attempting to prejudice his clients.

He also expressed concerns in relation to the strength of the State case claiming the complainant is “not a reliable person”.

Mr McCarthy said Daniel Harty, who denies being part of any feud, was willing to abide by any and all bail conditions if released.

Having considered the objection, Judge Marian O’Leary said she was satisified, based on the evidence before her, that it was appropriate to refuse bail in the case of Daniel Harty.

However, despite a similar objection in the case of James Harty, she granted bail subject to his compliance with a number of strict conditions.

While there was no formal objection to bail in the case of Peter Harty, gardai asked that he too be required to abide by a number of conditions.

All three men are due before Limerick District Court again later this month and the garda investigation is continuing.

Detective Garda Ryan told the court a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and that further ‘more serious’ charges may be preferred.