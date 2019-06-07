'Not around us': Limerick says no to tobacco

A new anti-smoking campaign has been launched by Limerick City and County Council in conjunction with Healthy Ireland.

“Not Around Us” is about promoting an environment where it is easier for those who smoke to quit and remain smoke-free and helping to denormalise smoking for the next generation.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr James Collins praised the initiative: “We are delighted to be fulfilling our commitment to Healthy Ireland, Limerick City and County Council is leading the way by upgrading the signage in support of Tobacco Free Ireland in all its own playgrounds.”

Minister for Health Promotion, Catherine Byrne TD was also very impressed with the steps being made: “I congratulate all involved in Limerick’s Not Around Us initiative. Ireland has shown strong leadership on tobacco control, and community-led initiatives such as this play a crucial part in driving the cultural shift that is still needed to reduce the number of smokers and to achieve our goal of Ireland being Tobacco Free by 2025.”

Eoin Coughlan, Limerick Comhairle na nÓg chairperson, said the group was thrilled to get on board.

“Limerick Comhairle na nÓg are delighted to be supporting Tobacco Free Limerick. It has been great discussing this vision for a healthier Limerick at our meetings and attending planning meetings. Seeing adults appreciating and acting on the opinions of Limerick's young people as equals in this vision of a better Limerick for all is fantastic,” said Eoin.

Martina Blake, National Tobacco Free Ireland Programme Lead was another to show her support: “I would like to commend and congratulate all the partners working together in Limerick to help bring about tobacco free spaces for all to enjoy.”

Limerick City and County Council is leading this initiative in partnership with a range of stakeholders, including Limerick Children and Young People’s Services Committee and The HSE.