Retail premises in Limerick city reopens as closure order is lifted

A CLOSURE order which was served on the proprietor of a retail premises in Limerick city centre earlier this month has been lifted.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, the order was served on a worker at Tim Nessa, Davis Street on May 14 after environmental health officers from the Health Service Executive visited the premises.

The premises remained closed for two weeks and, according to the FSAI, the Closure Order was formally lifted last Tuesday – May 28 – after the matters of concern were rectified by the proprietors.

The store, which has been categorised by the HSE as 'retailer-other' is located on the ground floor of a two-storey building which is close to Colbert Station.

The store is an “Afro Carribean Shop” which deals in Afro/Carribean Food. It also assists with the shipment of cargo to Nigeria, call cards, hair products, “African video rental” and money transfers.

The reason for the imposition of the Closure Order has not been publicly disclosed.