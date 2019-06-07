What we think: 'Election by councillors of the Limerick mayor will be one of the last'

THIS Friday the 40 councillors elected during the recent local elections will meet for the first time.

And as I write they are all involved in behind the scenes negotiations to decide who will be the Mayor of Limerick City and County for the next 12 months.

Fine Gael with 14 and Fianna Fail with 12 are the dominant parties, and had a pact in the last council and are likely to do so again.

But the Independents with six councillors, Labour three, Greens and Sinn Fein with two each could, if organised, be part of a new deal. The Social Democrats have one seat on the Council.

Also, at the recent elections the people of Limerick decided on having a directly elected mayor, which may happen as early as next year, according to Minister of State, John Paul Phelan.

So Friday's election by councillors of the mayor will be one of the last by councillors.

The newly directly elected mayor is promised a direct link to government ministers and it will be fascinating to see in the months ahead those interested in the big job.