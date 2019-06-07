County Limerick motorbike club raises over €4,500 for good causes

A CASTLECONNELL-BASED motorbike club has raised over €4,500 from a charity run.

Buachaill Dana Mcc Castleconnell Limerick (BDMCC) are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year. Pat Barry, club secretary, said they have members from Limerick, Cork, Clare and Tipperary.

“It's a group of friends with an interest in motorbikes that has become family,” said Pat. BDMCC has been doing charity runs every year since it was founded. Thousands upon thousands of euros have been raised for different charities. This year’s beneficiaries are Limerick Land Search and Rescue and Limerick Marine Search and Rescue.

“Both organisations give a great service in what is a very difficult job,” said Pat. They each received €2,275.

“We are always looking for local charities to support and if any charity representative would like to contact us and put their case for support we will give them due consideration. We can be contacted via our Facebook page – Buachailll Dana Mcc - or if you see us out and about don't be afraid to walk up and say hello. We don't bite, well not much anyway!” joked Pat.

The club wished lto thank everyone who came and supported and donated on the day; gave spot prizes for the auction; Maher’s Bar in Castleconnell, Nuala’s Bar in Tuamgreaney and all the marshals.