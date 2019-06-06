Tipp Classical : Win Golden Ticket at the Gaelic Grounds this weekend

WITH tickets flying for the final festival of the summer, Tipp Classical taking place in Semple Stadium this September, the promoters CWB have teamed up with the Gaelic Grounds for a huge Golden Ticket promotion at this Sunday as Limerick take on Clare.

For you chance to take to the hallowed turf of Semple and see Horslips, Thin Lizzy, Shane Mc Gowan, Therapy?, Sultans of Ping, the Stunning headline an all star weekend of the greatest Irish acts ever performing with the Irish Chamber Orchestra all you need to do is buy a match programme and see if you’re the lucky winner with the golden ticket!

The winner can claim their tickets at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.