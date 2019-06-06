Deaths in Limerick - June 6, 2019

The death has occurred of Michael Collins of Ballynagarde, Ballyneety, Limerick / Castletownbere, Cork. Son of the late Joe and Maria Collins of Castletownbere, West Cork. Recently retired from the Office of Public Works.

Michael died tragically in Italy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Lucy, sons David and Daniel, daughter-in-law Aisling, grandson Seán, brother Christopher, sisters Jane, Mary, Ann and Clare, mother-in-law Esther, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

The death has occurred of Brian Dunworth of Bellview, Banogue, Limerick. Brian died suddenly on June 4th., 2019 at University Hospital, Limerick beloved son of Mary and the late Sean Dunworth. Very deeply regretted by his mother Mary, brother Cyril, sisters Helen Morrissey, Bernie, Patsy Power, Fran O'Shaughnessy and Christine, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, uncle, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Friday June 7th., from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St.Peter & Paul's Church, Banogue. Requiem Mass on Saturday June 8th, at 12 o clock. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dennis Earls of Mayfield, Cork / Limerick. Dennis Earls (Ard Bhaile, Mayfield & late of Limerick and London). Peacefully in CUH on 5th June, Dennis Loving husband of Helen and father of Steven, Michael and Eileen. Brother of Bridie, Sadie and Margaret and the late Eileen and Christy. Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren Daniel, Amber and Casey, nephews, nieces, friends and extended family.

Lying in Repose at Keohane’s Funeral Home, Knights Hill, Old Youghal Rd., Mayfield on Monday 10th June from 6.00 pm with removal at 7.00 pm to Church of Our Lady Crowned. Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday, 11th June. Followed by private cremation service.Family flowers only please,donations in lieu to Kidney Dialysis Unit at the CUH.