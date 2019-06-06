City to hit a high note with Limerick Sings festival

CHORISTERS from all over Ireland and beyond will take to the stage four days this week, presented by the University Concert Hall, for the seventh annual Limerick Sings International Choral Festival.

The non-competitive choral festival will feature four days of song and will feature workshops, choral trail performances and special outdoor performances at King John’s Castle.

Included in the line-up is award-winning Swedish a capella ensemble The Real Group which will open the festival this Thursday.

The Real Group is one of the leading forces in the world of vocal music today. Their combination of perfection, personal touch and wide repertoire have made it possible for the group to collaborate with symphony orchestras, jazz groups, pop bands and international artists throughout the world.

Local, national and international choirs will perform at the Redemptorist Church, presented by RTE Lyric FM’s Lorcan Murray.

This year’s Festival Proms takes place in the picturesque village of Adare on the afternoon of Saturday, June 8 when audiences can enjoy a light programme with everything from pop and musical theatre numbers to classical and traditional favourites.

Presented by RTE lyric fm’s Liz Nolan, the Closing Gala Concert of the 2019 Festival will feature performances by wonderful, local primary school choirs, together with visiting International Festival choirs, under the batons of Maire Keary Scanlon and Dr. Cameron LaBarr.

As well as the four featured concerts, this year’s festival will also include two highly anticipated workshops. On Wednesday, June 5, The Real Group will deliver their “All Ears Workshop” which explores how we create music together by using just voice, ears and presence! A fun experience making music with no written score!

A free, fun Choral Trail in the city and suburbs on Sunday, and an Outdoor Chorus in King John’s Castle on the afternoon of Friday are other exciting elements of these four days of song in Limerick. For a full list of all the exciting events and a full line-up of choirs over the four days, visit UCH’s website www.uch.ie.