Car was stolen after keys were taken during burglary in Limerick city centre

A CAR was stolen from outside a house in the Limerick city centre after the keys to the vehicle were taken during a recent burglary.

According to investigating gardai, the property was accessed via a rear patio door which was not locked.

“The thief walked in and took the keys of the car from a ladies handbag and then the car, nothing else was taken,” said a garda spokesperson.

The house was not occupied at the time of the burglary and gardai are reminding all home owners to make sure their homes are properly secure when not occupied.