'A beautiful soul loved by everyone': Mary, 73, laid to rest after Limerick horror crash

MARY Costello always knew what to say and do, her daughter Sarah said in a moving tribute to the mother she and her sisters and brothers had lost, just six weeks after burying their father Tom.

“She always, always, always made you feel better,” she added of the 73-year-old.

Speaking at the funeral Mass in St Senan’s Church, Shanagolden, Sarah said her mother was in “tip-top health” and only last Thursday, on the day of her death, was making final plans to visit relations in Canada later this year. She also planned to travel to visit Sarah in Abu Dhabi in September. But she didn’t get enough time to fulfill all the plans she had, her daughter said.

Sarah described her mother as a woman who loved nature, reading, new experiences and new people, an elegant, warm, unassuming, deeply respectful person. She was, she said, a beautiful soul loved by everyone, a woman who welcomed people to her home with a big smile and delicious food. She was also the quintessential carer, a nurse who always went the extra mile for her patients.

Mary, Sarah said, was a woman who lived up to the nickname given her by her nursing colleagues in London at the start of her career: The Hurricane. She was an incredible homemaker, a formidable organiser and multitasker.

Mary loved her book club, her walking club and her golf and the 19th hole was her favourite. “She loved her friends and their adventures,” Sarah added and those friends helped Mary enormously through their dad’s illness. “Mary was resilient, brave and strong,” Sarah said and their dad idolised her.

Mary’s death, she continued, had made them realise that life is fragile, life is precious. And she urged the congregation to embrace it. We could all learn from Mary’s life and try to be kinder, to extend the olive branch, to look out for each other and to be non-judgemental, she appealed.

“As we gather here this afternoon in prayerful support of the Costellos, we remember all the other families in their bereavement and pray too for Mary Griffin and her full recovery,” Canon Tony O’Keeffe said in his homily. “

“Unexpected death hits all of us with appalling suddenness,” he said. “For Mary’s family, who were just coming to terms with Tom’s death on April 18, it is a nightmare. To suffer the loss of both parents in just six weeks is an enormous cross to carry.”

One word, described Mary Costello, Canon O’Keeffe said: extraordinary. “She was an extraordinary woman.” She was a hard worker, devoted to her husband and the rearing of her family. She was loyal, she was dignified. She was a woman who seemed to carry no grudge, no bitterness whatsoever.

During Tom’s illness, Mary devoted herself to his care, the Canon added, and following his death was “just at the start of a new and different life”.

“It can seem unfair, even unjust that she was deprived of more time to plan for the future,” he continued. But he said: “God asks us to believe and to trust him at the very moment we feel we have none to offer him.” And Mary was a woman of faith and trust in God.

Mary, nee Carroll from Shanid is survived by Daniel (Cork), Emma (Sydney), Barry (Sardinia), Karen (Dublin) and Sarah (Abu Dhabi), by her brother Ted, her 12 grandchildren, extended family, friends and neighbours. She was predeceased by her husband Tom.