Deaths in Limerick - June 5, 2019

The death has occurred of Nuala Reynolds (née O'Sullivan) of Ballymartin, Pallaskenry, Limerick.Nuala Reynolds (née O'Sullivan) (Ballymartin, Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick) - June 4, 2019 (peacefully), in the loving care of her family and staff of St. John's Hospital, Limerick, beloved wife of the late Ken, loving mother to Kenneth, mother-in-law to Georgina and grandmother to Cian and Conor and great life long friend to Josie; she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Reposing at St. John the Baptist Church, Kilcornan, Co. Limerick, from 5 o'c. to 7 o'c. today (Wednesday, June 5). Requiem Mass tomorrow (Thursday) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Trócaire.

The death has occurred of John Joe Morrison of Derryclough, Ballingarry, Limerick. John Joe died peacefully on June 5th., 2019 at University Hospital, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (Bunny), son Pat, daughter-in-law Anna, grandchildren Laura, Ian and Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Thursday June 6th., from 6pm until 8pm arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry at 8 45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday June 7th., at 12 o clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations instead to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Andy Dillon of Clansfort Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick / Parteen, Limerick. Andy Dillon (Clansfort Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick, formerly of Parteen, late of Dillon's Garage, Dublin Road, Limerick) June 4th 2019, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Gay, brother John, sister Esther, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.