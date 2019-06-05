Limerick creche raises concerns after delay in accessing defibrillator when child took ill

A LIMERICK creche is taking immediate action after an incident last week in which they had a delay in getting a defibrillator when a child took ill.

“On Friday last we had an incident involving one of our children in our crèche. We were asked by emergency responder, if we had access to a defibrillator and if so to have it to hand immediately while waiting for ambulance to arrive.

“There are defibrillators located in two of the buildings within the centre, but we do not have one on site ourselves,” explained Mariana Kok of Care Bears creche in Raheen Industrial Estate.

While the child made a full recovery the creche is concerned by the delay in the access they have decided to fundraise in to purchase a paediatric/adult Defibrillator to keep on site in case of such events.

They are holding a sponsored walk on this Thursday, June 6 involving all the children and staff in the creche and as many parents as possible. Buses will start leaving the creche at 9am to Mungret Park for the fundraiser and all children will be back in the facility by 11am.