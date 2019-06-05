Limerick senator calls on public to join Trump protest at Shannon Airport

A LIMERICK senator has called on the public to join protests at Shannon Airport during Donald Trump’s visit, stating that the United States’ military use of the airport “is an affront to our tradition of neutrality”.

Sinn Fein senator Paul Gavan said there are a number of reasons to oppose the controversial US president, including his “appalling denial of climate change”.

It is understood that around 30 protest groups will be taking to the picket lines at Shannon Airport, including a number of local represenatives.

“I am struck by the irony of the fact that he will be meeting the Taoiseach at Shannon Airport. It is not that long ago that we saw vice president Pence give a pep talk to US troops on Irish soil in Shannon Airport, our civilian airport, except it is not a civilian airport anymore. It is constantly filled with US troops travelling to or from the various war zones of US occupation and imperialism.”

Sen Gavan added: “US military use of Shannon is an affront to our tradition of neutrality and an appalling stain on our record of standing up for Human Rights across the world.

“There are a host of other very valid reasons to oppose President Trump including his racism, his misogyny, his anti-Palestinian policies and his appalling denial of climate change. However, above all, it is his fuelling of the military war machine that continues to wreak havoc and destruction throughout the world that demands that we take a stand today.”

