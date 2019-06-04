Man assaulted and robbed after getting out of taxi in Limerick estate

GARDAI are appealing for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries when he was assaulted and robbed shortly after he got out of a taxi near his home in Limerick city.

The incident happened at around 3am on Sunday near Caherdavin Community Centre.

“His (the victim’s) intention was to walk to his home on Whitethorn Drive, however he was accosted by two males wearing all black who took his phone and wallet,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Gardai attached to Mayorstone station are investigating the incident and there are looking for any witnesses to the incident to contact them.

“They would also like to talk to the taxi driver that dropped that young man off and any taxi drivers who were in that area to please contact them. A lot of taxi drivers have dash cameras now and gardai are hoping that the 2 males may have been caught on one of these cameras,” added Sgt Leetch.

Mayorstone garda station can be contacted at (061) 456980.