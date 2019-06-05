Thousands of Limerick students commence Junior and Leaving Cert examinations

THOUSANDS of Limerick students will undergo up to two weeks of gruelling tests as the Leaving and Junior Cert exams kick off this Wednesday.

English paper one is first on the agenda for the Leaving Cert students, followed by Home Economics in the afternoon. With their younger counterparts taking on their sole English paper, with Civic, Social and Political education (CSPE) to follow.

Julie Kilmartin, of Kilmartin Education services, summed up the mood of the students ahead of the exams: “It seems like relief mostly, they just want to get in and get it over with. Once the exams start that train leaves and they’re just waiting to step on it. They’ve done the work over the last couple of months and they deserve to reap the benefits,” said the education expert.

“They’ve gotten the perfect weather for it. It’s not too hot or sticky like other years. There definitely is that sense of nervous excitement, to get them out of the way before they can enjoy their summer holidays,” she added.

Julie then gave some insight into some of the students routine

“We’re expecting them here until around 7.30pm tonight, before they go home and get some rest and most importantly, a good night’s sleep” she said.

There is indeed a small piece of solace for the students, as they are more likely to be sitting their exams in shelter, rather than shade, with the now infamous scorching ‘Leaving cert weather’ set to abandon us for what seems like the first time. Met Eireann are reporting an expected forecast of cloudy weather for the exams opening day, with maximum temperatures of 15 degrees.

The Leader would like to wish the very best of luck for all those taking part!