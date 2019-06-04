Deaths in Limerick - June 4, 2019

The death has occurred of Marie Purcell (née Raftery) of Ardykeohane, Bruff, Limerick. Marie Purcell of Ardykeohane, Bruff, Co. Limerick and late of Keave, Co. Galway died suddenly at her home on June 1st. 2019. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her son John, daughters Susan, Alison and Marian, brothers Paddy, Brendan and Kevin, sisters Carmel, Barbara and Grace, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff this Wednesday evening from 5 o'clock followed by removal to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff at 6:45pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o'clock with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Edward Peril of Whitethorn Drive, Caherdavin Heights, Caherdavin, Limerick. Edward, died suddenly at Home. Predeceased by his father Michael. Very deeply regretted by his loving mother Madeline, sisters Breda, Noreen & Kathriona, brothers Michael, Pat & John, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (June 6th) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass Friday (June 7th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Robert Alphonsus Kelly of College Avenue, Moyross, Limerick City, Limerick.

Robert Alphonsus, died (peacefully) at home. Very deeply regretted by his wife Margaret, daughters Caroline, Sharon, Lorraine, Mary, Tracy, Susan, Theresa & Clare, sons Robert, Stephen & Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (June 6th) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Friday (June 7th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's (new) Cemetery, Patrickswell.

The death has occurred of Cyril Boland of Mount Merrion, Dublin / Firhouse, Dublin / Limerick. Cyril (Mount Merrion & Firhouse, Dublin and late of Ennis Road, Limerick), 31 May 2019, peacefully, at home. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Mary. Much loved father of Jenny and Lorraine. Very sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Ed and Martin, grandchildren Jamie, Lia, Holly, Bobby, Ben and Alexander, sisters, brothers, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Road on Friday afternoon (7th June) from 3pm to 5 pm. A Humanist celebration of Cyril’s life will take place on Saturday morning (8th June) at 10am in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome followed by cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Harold’s Cross Hospice.