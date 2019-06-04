Gardai investigating hit-and-run involving 'road damage' in County Limerick village

GARDAI have appealed to the public for information in relation to a hit-and-run, involving road damage, in County Limerick at the weekend.

Gardai in Bruff issued an appeal for information in relation to a black saloon car being involved in a hit and run in the Ballyorgan area, travelling towards Kilfinane.

In response to a query, An Garda Siochan said:

“Gardaí attended a road a material damage road traffic collision on the R512 Kilmallock. The incident occurred on the 3rd June 2019 at approximately 1.30pm. No injuries were reported in the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruff garda station at 061 382940.