Deaths in Limerick - June 3, 2019

THE DEATH has occurred of Brenda Hayes (nee Ryan), of Main Street, Ardagh, peacefully in the care Adare & District Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband William and son Gerard. Deeply missed by her daughters Eileen, Co. Mayo and Breeda O'Sullivan, Croagh, son-in-law Liam, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, sister-in-law, extended family and many friends.

Reposing in St. Molua's Church, Ardagh (V42 WN82) on Tuesday from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Terry Cullimore, Knockbrack West, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick and formerly of Corish Park, Wexford. June 3rd. 2019, peacefully at his home. Loving son of the late Jimmy Cullimore. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nuala (Nee Guinane), daughter Niamh, son Dara and grandson Ben, mother Anne, brothers Jim and John, sisters Anne-Marie and Eleanor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Knockbrack West, Lisnagry, V94 H9VX) on Tuesday June 4th from 4 pm. to 8 p.m. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell on Wednesday June 5th for 1 p.m. Requiem Mass. (House Private Wednesday morning). Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium at 4 p.m.. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

A traffic management system will apply for the reposal. All traffic must enter from Dublin Rd. Junction (Reilly’s Cross) and exit at Newport Rd. Junction. (A one way system.)

The death has occurred of Tomas Condon, Garryfrask, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick, suddenly, sadly missed by his devoted wife Siobhan, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home Pallasgreen (V94 VYH6) Wednesday evening (5th June) from 6 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to the Roadtramps Clubhouse, Murroe; Arriving in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Oola.

The death has occurred of Roseleen Casey (nee Hughes), “Tearmonn”, Glenview Drive, Limerick and formerly of Ballinacurra, Limerick, late of St John’s GNS; June 3rd 2019, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Dearly loved mother of Fiachra, Colm, Muireann, Éadaoin, Éamonn, Róisín. Sister of the late Maureen and Grandma to the late baby Ódhrán. Sadly missed by her brother Joe, sisters Sr. Mícheál SSL and ĺde, sons-in-law Declan and Richard, daughter-in-law Suzanne, grandchildren Éanna Iseult, Isbéal, Órna, Fintan, Cian and Méabh, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, dear friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Kay Boyce (nee Mulqueen), of Ballingarry, peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, Cork surrounded by her loving husband and sons, beloved wife of Michael and dear mother of Niall, Iain, Kevin, Allan, Damien and the late Edel Orlah. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, sister Chriss, brother Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law Eileen, Liz, Margaret and Colett, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville, P56YY15 on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8 30pm. Reception in to The Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Milford on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Newtown New Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, Cork.