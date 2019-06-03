Emergency services at scene of car crash on Limerick motorway

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the M7 motorway just outside Limerick city.

The single-vehicle collision occurred between Ballysimon and Castletroy on the northbound motorway shortly before 6pm.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service dispatched four units to the scene from its Mulgrave Street base at 5.57pm and are still at the scene.

It is not known, yet, the seriousness of the incident and if there have been any injuries.

According to AA Roadwatch, part of the northbound route has been closed as emergency services deal with the incident.

"The M7 northbound is closed between J29 Ballysimon and J28 Castletroy as emergency services deal with a collision. Delays are building on approach," AA Roadwatch said this Monday.

A number of motorists are reporting significant delays along the route.