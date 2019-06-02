'Pointless act of thuggery': Bus stops damaged in Limerick city

TWO major sheltered bus stops in Limerick city suffered significant damage in between late Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning.

The bus stops are located on the inbound and outbound lanes on the Ballinacurra Road outside the Crescent Shopping Centre.

Earlier images shared on social media showed the glass on the two bus stops completely smashed, with glass shards scattered on the roadside and the footpath.

Posters and timetables embedded within the glass were also damaged.

Condemning the incident, Metropolitan Mayor, Cllr Daniel Butler said: "I condemn what can only be described as a pointless act of thuggery.

"These are vital pieces of infrastructure to local people, offering shelter from the elements at a very bus stop.

"I would appeal to members of the public who saw anything last night that seemed in any way suspicious, to contact gardai in Roxboro."