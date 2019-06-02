‘Fair play’ is at the heart of what Denis does with Limerick's BDO

This week's Business Leader profile focuses on BDO Limerick on O'Connell Street. Reporter Nick Rabbitts speaks with managing partner Denis Herlihy.

Tell us a little about BDO

BDO Limerick is one of the largest accountancy practices outside of Dublin. We recently relocated our office to 103/104 O’Connell Street, Limerick. The move has been very exciting and involved moving 105 staff from our former premises at Michael Street, which has probably been the biggest mobilisation of staff into an O’Connell Street premises for quite some time. BDO has been operating in Limerick for almost 30 years now and has a strong local presence in audit, tax, advisory and recruitment services. In addition to local presence, BDO has an international reach and BDO international operates in 162 countries employing 80,000 partners and staff across some 1,600 offices. The companies we work with tend to grow. That’s why our business motif today is ‘BDO, We’re Growing Limerick’.

It’s a play on the fact that companies that work with us are growing, Limerick is growing and, as a company, we’re helping to grow it.

What does your own role entail?

I was elected managing partner of the firm in 2009 for an initial three-year period. I am now in my fourth term in that role. The role involves managing the practice on a day-to-day basis and implementing the strategy of the firm as decided by the partners. I also work with a large number of clients advising them on their tax affairs.

I have an active role in the tax practice which involves dealing with Revenue audits and investigations, capital gains tax matters, capital acquisitions tax matters and general business advisory.

Where were you born and raised?

I was born in West Clare, Kilkee actually, a place well familiar to Limerick. My father was a creamery manager with West Clare Creameries at the time. The family moved to Limerick when I was two and, apart from a short period in Dublin, I spent the most of my life in Limerick.

I now live on the Ennis Road with my wife and our two adult children, who are in college in Galway and Dublin.

What is your education background?

I have a masters degree in commerce from University College Cork and I’m also a Fellow of the Irish Taxation Institute. However, in latter years, I have also undertaken a diploma in arbitration law from University College Dublin and a professional diploma in corporate governance at the Smurfit Business School in UCD. I’ve always been a big believer in continuous education and development and spent a lot of time pursing additional qualifications. I just think every day we can learn something new and putting yourself in an environment where that happens, i.e. in education, is the best place for that to happen.

How did you get to where you are today?

When I commenced my career in taxation advisory, I signed a training contract with a training firm. In my case, I trained with Reynolds Cooper McCarron which later became Coopers and Lybrand. Very simply, you start off as a junior and work your way up through the ranks to a managerial role and, luckily for me, I was a senior manager in Coopers and Lybrand at a relatively young age. I then became a partner in BDO in 2000 and became its managing partner in 2009.

Why did you decide to join the company?

In 2000, I had a number of offers of partnership but decided to join BDO because it was and still is a very dynamic organisation. It just has a really good reputation for seeking out opportunity and developing its client base and services. Also, location was a factor in my decision as two of the other opportunities were actually based in Dublin. While I enjoyed the time I spent living in Dublin, I always saw Limerick as, firstly, my home but also a place that offered a lot more opportunity than people from outside the region thought. The proximity to Shannon has also made it an attractive location and we tend to overlook that. We have an airport that has more transatlantic services than the second largest city in France. If you look back at all the inward investment announcements here over recent years, the investors referenced the presence of Shannon as a major influencer. Limerick has a mix that you can’t get elsewhere.

What are your goals for the next 12 months?

My goals for the next 12 months are to further develop our practice, not least now we are in the centre of Limerick City, to recruit more directors and managers and to grow our client base across the region and beyond. Also, through all of this, help grow Limerick and the region, add to the momentum that’s already there.

Who do you admire in business?

To be successful in the professional services sector requires a unique set of skills - commercial awareness, resilience, emotional intelligence and an analytical mind. I have seen these skills in colleagues in different organisations over the years but the person that I admired most as a professional advisor is of this very city, Gordon Holmes, one of the founding partners of Holmes O’Malley Sexton Solicitors.

In business and life, are you guided by any particular motto?

In two words, I would say ‘fair play’. Fair play matters is associated with sport and matters massively there but it’s also as relevant in everyday life. The same applies to both sport and work really; things like fair competition, respect, team spirit, friendship, etc. You bring the same attributes to either field and you will have success in either.

Away from work, what are your pastimes and hobbies?

I enjoy walking, cycling, golfing and spending time with friends and family. Last year, I completed the Ring of Kerry cycle, which I was delighted with. I also enjoy golf but that’s very much a work in progress!