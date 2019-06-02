Miracle Limerick businessman takes part in unique abseil challenge

A LEADING hotelier left fighting for his life after a fall in Spain has taken part in a charity abseil from the top of a nine-storey building this Sunday.

Former GAA sponsor Athea ​man Tom Moran, who runs the landmark Red Cow Hotel, is bidding to raise €200,000 for St James' Hospital in Dublin, which helped him recover from a near-fatal brain injury.

The father-of-seven abseiled from the new nine-storey extension to his hotel from early morning this Sunday, June 2. It comes almost three years to the day since he was placed in an induced coma following his fall in Malaga.

Writing for the first time about his 2016 accident through his online fundraising page, the popular businessman has revealed he spent six weeks in hospital in Spain, before he was airlifted back to Ireland under the care of the neurologist Dr Colin Doherty.

"The outlook in Spain from the outset was very bleak and I was not expected to survive. Back in Dublin, the prognosis was no more positive. My family were told that if I survived, that there was every possibility I would need care for the rest of my life. The damage caused to my head was likely to result in me being brain damaged, blind and paralysed."

Despite all this, Tom has defied all the odds making an incredible recovery, and being dubbed the Miracle Man.

Now, he says he is determined to give back to the hospital that got him back on his feet and help others with brain related conditions.

Raising €200,000 will help the hospital pay to build a dedicated brain disease research and resource centre.

"St James's Hospital treat a large number of patients with a range of brain diseases, including epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, motor neurone and other complex brain diseases," he explained.

His proud daughter Tracey revealed Tom had to learn to walk, talk and eat again.

“Dad kept on fighting. It was because of that fight dad was well enough to be airlifted back to Ireland six weeks later. Dad was under the care of Dr Colin Doherty. He spend 312 days recovering. But that determination plus the medical team at St James Hospital got dad to where he is today, We have a good quality of life. I have dad here today because of the care and attention he received in St James' Hospital and also because of the sheer determination he has for life. He's always pushed on, he’s always had a drive,” she said.

It's not the first time the businessman has taken part in charity challenges. Back in 2012, he walked from Limerick to Dublin on a 'Tomathon' charity walk to raise money for suicide prevention charity Pieta House.

Mr Moran previously owned many hotels in Britain, including the landmark Cricklewood Crown Moran Hotel in North-West London.

However, he sold the bulk of his group -which comprised Bewley's Hotels - to Dalata in a €455m deal. He kept hold of his first hotel though, the Red Cow after paying €8m.

For more information or to donate, contact the Red Cow Moran Hotel at 01-4593650. Alternatively, visit his fundraising page at https://tom-s-abseil-challenge.everydayhero.com/ie/tom