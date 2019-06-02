Touring club in Limerick village clocks up 30 years and €1.02m 

AN astounding €1.02m has been raised over the past 30 years by the Askeaton Touring Club, money which has gone to support up to 50 different and mainly local, charities and good causes.

It is a formidable achievement which started out in a small way when a group of Wyeth employees got together to help a colleague’s daughter who needed to go to Hungary for specialist treatment. They decided to cycle from Galway to Askeaton and raised just over £12,000, at that time a very considerable sum of money.

“When we started we said we would do it year to year but three years in, we couldn’t give it up,” says Denis Madigan, one of the original group along with Bernie Murphy, Mike Costello, Seanie McGrath, Paddy Condon, Liam Sheahan and many others.

“We never dreamt that it would get to over a million,” Denis added.

“It is a big source of pride,” current chairman Mike Flynn said this week when they launched the 2019 charity cycle which will take place on the weekend of June 22 and 23.

“This year’s cycle is in aid of the Denis Enright Fund,” Mike continued. Denis, he explained, was an employee in Wyeth Nutrition which is now owned by Nestle, but in July 2011 at the age of 45, and with a young family at home, he suffered a catastrophic brain bleed with subsequent strokes.

“Denis spent a year in hospital and since his return to his family home in 2012, he has required 24 hour care and the use of an electric wheelchair,” Mike added. “Despite a number of setbacks he remains in good spirits.”

Any money raised from this year’s cycle will go towards maintaining and if possible improving Denis’ quality of life, Mike continued. The upgrading of his wheelchair is high on the list. “ Denis’ wife Pauline and daughters Denise, Rebecca and Kellie are most appreciative of the ongoing support from Wyeth Nutrition and Askeaton Touring Club,” Mike said.

Each year, the charity cycle attracts between 100 and 120 cyclists and the fundraising is down the old-fashioned way, through sponsorship cards.

All the money raised, past and present, goes directly to the chosen charity or charities. “The bottom line for us is that 100% goes to the charity,” Mike stressed.

He also stressed that it is not just Wyeth employees who take part. The committee members are all working in the plant, he explained, but the cycle is open to anyone and everyone.

“And you don’t even have to be a strong cyclist,” he said. “We travel at about 22 to 25kph and nobody goes ahead of the lead car. We also regroup before we go into every town and village.”

A few years ago, the club began a new tradition, and built an overnight stay into the cycle, making it more of a weekend event. It is an opportunity to socialise and get to know people, Mike pointed out.

This year, the overnight is in the Charleville Park Hotel and there are still vacancies if people want to avail of this but it is at a cyclist’s own cost.

This year’s cycle will start in Askeaton on Saturday, June 22 and travel through Newcastle West, Dromcollogher, Liscarroll, Buttevant and ending, after approximately 100km, in Charleville for an overnight. The journey back to Askeaton on Sunday, June 23 will be 50km. Anybody interested in taking part in the cycle on either Saturday or Sunday, should contact askeatontouringclub@ gmail.com or ring Mike Flynn on 087 630 9300 or see their Facebook page.