Deaths in Limerick - June 1, 2019

THE death has occurred of Maeve Bradley (nee Kennedy), Ballydoole, Pallaskenry, dearly beloved wife of Denis. Much loved mother of Ciaran, Brendan and Una. Nana to adored grandchildren Cillian, Bella and Helen.Predeceased by sister Mairead. Very sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughter, daughter-in-law Suzanne, grandchildren, sisters Ann and Sinead, brother Vincent, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at St Mary's Church, Pallaskenry, on Sunday, 2nd June from 6 pm to 8 pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Monday, 3rd June followed by cremation at 3:30 pm to Illaunmanagh Cemetery, Shannon, Co. Clare.

The death has occurred of Mattie Ryan, Green Road, Murroe, on 31st May 2019 peacefully at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (Nee O’Dwyer), daughter Eilis, son in law Alan, grandchildren Aoife, Saoirse and Cathal, niece Margaret (Rainsford), sisters in law Bridget and Nonie, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport this Sunday 2nd June from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe. Requiem Mass on Monday 3rd at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to St. Vincent’s Lisnagry.

The death has occurred of John Ryan, of Madaboy, Murroe, and formerly of Ashroe, Newport, Co. Limerick. June 1st 2019 peacefully at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret (nee O’Brien), daughter Marie, son Michael, son-in-law Jerry, grandchildren Peig and Seán, brothers Willie, Pat, Mike and Ger, sisters Mary, Bridget, Anne, and Theresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunt-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Monday 3rd June from 6 p.m with removal at 8 p.m. to the Holy Rosary Church Murroe. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 4th at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Clonkeen cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice and M.S. Ireland.

The death has occurred of Mary Noonan, Shady Nook, Mount Trenchard, Foynes, Co. Limerick. Mary, Daughter of the late Tim & Annie, Sister of the late Nuala & Fr. Jim. Deeply regretted by her Brothers Michael & Tom, Sisters Madeleine (O’Dwyer) & Joan (Fitzgerald), Sister In Law, Brothers In Law, Nieces, Nephews, Grandnieces & Grandnephews, Relatives and a wide circle of Friends.

Lying in repose at the Church of The Assumption Loughill, Co. Limerick (Eircode V94 K298) from 3pm to 6pm on Sunday 2nd June. Burial at Mount Trenchard Cemetery following 12 Noon Mass on Monday 3rd June.

The death has occurred of Maureen McInerney,

Maureen McInerney (nee Grossman) of Clanmorris Gardens, Ennis Road, Limerick, June 1st 2019, peacefully in the loving care of Shannon Ward, St Camillus Hospital.

Beloved wife of Michael. Dearly loved mother of Brendan, Michael, Noelle and Kieran. Sister of the late Anna Jones and Tony Grossman. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Miriam, Eleanor and Fionnuala, son-in-law William, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law Theresa, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards to Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marion Kiely-Marshall, of Lissobyhane, Emly, Co. Tipperary, and formerly of Rathkea, Tipperary, May 31st 2019, peacefully, in the excellent care of the Staff at Milford Care Centre; predeceased by her father Tom; deeply regretted by her loving husband David, son Tom, daughter Zara, mother Frances, brothers Michael and David, sister Fiona (McCormack), mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew Sean, niece Mia, also her nephews and nieces in Australia, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later. House private please.

The death has occurred of Terence Higgins, of Garryowen Road, Garryowen, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of the late Celine. Very deeply regretted by his loving daughter Celine, son-in-law Ger Hanley, grandchildren Brian, Janice & Laura, sisters Betty, Lilly, Gwen & Bernie, brothers Brian & Pat, their families, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Lr. Gerald Griffin Street, Monday (June 3rd) from 3.30pm followed by removal at 5pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Tuesday (June 4th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Gerard Hartnett, of Main Street, Abbeyfeale , Co. Limerick. Gerard, son of the late Dan G. and Mary Harnett, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 30th.2019.

Gerard is very sadly missed by his brother J.D., sisters Brigid and Mary, aunt Nora, sister-in-law Betty, brother-in-law Cathal, (Gerard is pre-deceased by his brother-in-law Dan Sheeran), nieces and nephews Grace, Lisa, Niamh, Dan G., Maria, Danielle and Mikey, relatives, former colleagues in Abbeyfeale Fire Brigade and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 4.00 p.m. followed by removal at 7.00 p.m. to Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery Abbeyfeale.

The death has occurred of Mary Costello (nee Carroll) of Shanid and Ballinacragga House, Foynes, Co. Limerick.

Dearly missed and loved by her five Children, Daniel (Cork), Emma (Sydney), Barry (Sardinia), Karen (Dublin) and Sarah (Abu Dhabi) and her recently deceased Husband Tom.

Deeply missed by her brother Ted and extended family, 12 grandchildren and many dear friends.

At this time the families thoughts and prayers are with the others impacted by this tragic accident and their loved ones. The family would also like to express huge thanks to the incredible support from the Emergency Response Team.

Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Reposing at Shanagolden Church (Eircode V94 WDW4) on Tuesday 4th June from 3pm – 6pm.

Mass at 12 Noon on Wednesday 5th June followed by burial at Knockpatrick Cemetery.