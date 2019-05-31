Sadness at death of ‘real founder’ of influential Limerick band Granny's Intentions

THERE IS sadness in the music community following the death of the original lead singer and “real founder” of Limerick band Granny’s Intentions — one of the most seminal beat groups to come out of Ireland in the 1960s.

Hyde Road native and musician Ger Tuohy, 70, died at Milford Care Centre following a lengthy illness this Thursday.

Ger, who worked as a truck driver until his retirement, was credited with being the brainchild behind the formation of The Intentions before the group changed their name to Granny’s Intentions in 1965.

The band emerged as a fringe group following Limerick’s classic showband era, and went on to sign a major deal with London’s Deram Records, who had David Bowie, Brotherhood of Man, The Move and Cat Stevens on their roster at the time.

And though Ger departed from the group as singer and harmonicist after six months, the Hyde Road man continued to play a major role in the band’s lifetime and the career of acclaimed singer-songwriter Johnny Duhan, his lifelong friend.

Ger’s only child Jackie told the Leader this Friday that Johnny Duhan will be doing a solo performance at his funeral this Saturday.

“He was a character. He was a legend,” Jackie said. “He had a brilliant sense of humour, and he had a heart of gold. He won’t be forgotten, trust me.”

Johnny, from Barna, Galway, told the Leader that when he heard that Ger was in Milford Care Centre, he made arrangements to say his final goodbyes last week.

“We didn’t actually say goodbye, but I did actually hold his hand before I left him. He looked up at me and I said: ‘Go to the light.’”

He said that Ger was the real founder of The Intentions back in the early 1960s.

“It was even prior to it getting the name The Intentions. Ger started a rhythm ‘n’ blues group, and he invited me down to one of their first rehearsals which took place at the back of the Augustinian Church, down on O’Connell Street.

“I just went down to see what they were like, and while Ger was on stage, he was singing and playing harmonica, and he invited me up to sing a song,” he said, adding that they used to listen to music together from Ger’s “great record collection”.

“I have great memories of him. He was a real friend to have. Very loyal.”

When Granny’s Intentions returned to the stage in 1983 at the Markets Field, Ger held cardboard sheets throughout the gig which contained lyrics to their songs.

“I would have forgotten all them songs by that stage, so he was probably holding up the lyric sheet.”

Asked what he is going to perform at Ger’s funeral, he said that he may play his song The Voyage, made famous by Christy Moore.

“It’s very likely that they [Granny’s Intentions] would never have been formed [without Ger]. That is true.”

Close friend and Intentions’ drummer Guido Divito said that Ger was “a loveable character of the highest order” and “had a great knowledge of music”.

Ger is beloved husband of Marie and dearly loved father of Jackie. He is sadly missed by his loving grandchildren Larry and Monique, sister Mary, brother Paul, extended family and friends.

The Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.