Jobs boost for Limerick as software firm announces expansion

A SOFTWARE firm has announced an expansion, which will see it create 15 jobs, and move into new offices in the National Technology Park.

Qad Inc, which is a provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies is set to create a total of 40 new positions between its offices in both Limerick and Dublin over the next three years.

It will bring the total number of people employed by the firm in Ireland to 140 staff.#

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Qad employs over 1,900 people in 29 offices worldwide.

Its software solution portfolio is designed to help companies manage resources and operations.

At present, some 55 people work in Qad in Limerick, with the new positions being in software development and quality analysis.

The firm has invested in new, larger offices in Clive House, at the National Technology Park to accommodate the increased workforce.

Speaking at an event in Limerick today to announce the expansion, Qad’s senior vice-president Steve Gardner said: “Ireland has a highly skilled and talented workforce, which Qad believes is fundamental to developing and implementing Qad adaptive applications for its customers, both globally and in Ireland.”

Limerick’s most senior politician Patrick O’Donovan added: “This expansion by Qad, which will see up to 40 new roles being created between the two offices, is very welcome news for Limerick and the Mid-West Region. It further enhances Ireland’s reputation as a technology and manufacturing hub and proves that the skills pool to help companies like Qad to grow and develop their operations is available in regional locations as well as in our capital. I wish them every success.

IDA Ireland’s executive director Mary Buckley added: “Qad is a well-established global company in the manufacturing ERP software market and an important part of Ireland’s software enterprise cluster. This expansion adds to the technology and manufacturing ecosystems that have developed in both the Mid-West region and Dublin. It demonstrates a substantial commitment from the company to its Irish operations and is a strong endorsement of the availability of talent with quality technology expertise. I wish Qad continued success here.”