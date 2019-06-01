Preparing a welcome for all visitors to Askeaton y

EMMA Ryan from Askeaton is a woman determined to leave her mark. Not willing to sit at home in her wheelchair, Emma decided she wanted to do “something constructive and positive” for her community when she was allocated personal assistant hours last year.

Since then, she has been volunteering on two afternoons a week in the local Tourist Office, a service which is provided by the Askeaton Civic Trust.

Now, in a further positive initiative, she has decided to put together Welcome Packs for the visitors who come to the tourist office.

“I noticed that not all visitors are tourists,” Emma said, explaining the thinking behind the initiative. “Some people are visiting friends, some people are visiting family and people come here for many other reasons. People may be attending a wedding or a social event, some people may live in neighbouring towns and villages, other people may be thinking of moving to the locality. We need to show all of these visitors what we have to offer.”

The welcome pack will include business cards, flyers or contact details for any services people may require while visiting the area. People get toothache while on holidays, they break their phones, they may need a doctor, all of these things will be included, Emma continued. She would also like to include places to go as well as things to do, where to eat and stay, where to shop. “We have so much to offer as well as our beautiful castle, friary and Hell Fire Club,” Emma continued with enthusiasm.

And enthusiasm would appear to be Emma’s middle name. Born prematurely, she was left with Spastic Quadraphlegic Cerebral Palsy meaning that all her limbs are affected. “However this does not prevent me from speaking my mind and having an appetite for learning,” she pointed out. She got a good Leaving Cert from Coláiste Mhuire, Askeaton where, she said, she got tremendous support, before going on to get a secretarial qualification.

A chance visit to a disability fair in Limerick in 2008 was to “totally change my pathway in life”, Emma explained. “ The University of Limerick had a stand advertising for mature students. I was lucky enough to get a place and then followed six years of hard work and great fun as I was awarded a joint honours degree in Politics and Sociology followed by a Masters in Gender, Culture and Society. Without the support of disability support services and an amazing bus driver I would not have succeeded in this phase of my life”

“However education is not a guarantee to employment and as I need a certain amount of support to be in the workplace, for the first time I found my disability to be a real barrier to living a normal life,” she continued. Unfortunately, she said, a lot of people are not open to giving people with disability a job.

But Emma refused to “sit at home or go shopping” and turned to volunteering, firstly at West Limerick Community Radio where she is researcher for the County Views programme. Then last year, when she was allocated personal assistant hours, she wanted, she said, “to do something constructive and help the community as much as possible” and approached Kevin Sheahan, chairman of Askeaton Civic Trust and a great ambassador for Askeaton and for West Limerick found her place.