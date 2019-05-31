Former Mayor of Limerick’s ‘networking’ helped son win seat

THE proudest mother in the Limerick Racecourse over the weekend was surely former mayor Kathleen Leddin, who witnessed her son Brian make history for the Green party.

Cllr Leddin is no stranger to beating the odds herself – the 2013 mayoral election a case-in-point – and it appears she has passed onto her skills to her son.

“I’m absolutely delighted. It was a big ask for him to start off. It is a huge area, there are a huge number of people, and an awful lot of candidates. So I’m very pleased he has gotten to where he is. It looks good for him,” she said.

Ms Leddin admitted she did not go to door-to-door – but did “a bit of networking” to help her son out.

“It’s great. I remember when I was elected, my late husband I was taking over, and he hoped one of the family would take over. And here we are 20 years later, so I’m delighted,” she said.

Asked what he will bring to the council, Ms Leddin believes he will bring a fresh new outlook on proceedings.

”Even when he was young, he was very conscientious about the environment. I imagine he will bring that, and he will have his own policies on housing and other things which are part and parcel of council,” the former Independent member said.

Asked how important his mother’s support was, Mr Leddin said: “Absolutely fantastic, essential. I had a huge team, they worked so very hard, but probably none harder than my Mum. I’m absolutely humbled and indebted.”

”We think we can do really great things for Limerick, and we’re at the start of that now,” he said.

Across in City West, Cllr Joe Leddin secured election for Labour, with he and Brian embracing when the latter crossed the line on the fourth count in Limerick City North.

Cllr Joe Leddin – who took seat three in City West – secured election for the first time on the same day in 1999 as Kathleen Leddin.

She won against the odds after Timmy Leddin retired from politics, having mis​sed out on the Fine Gael nomination.

Another former northside councillor who has seen their offspring go into politics is former Fine Gael councillor Michael Hourigan, who ended 20 years in local politics on election day, May 24.

He was in Dublin to witness his daughter Neasa get elected to the Green Party on Dublin City Council.