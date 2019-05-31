Mum of Limerick boy, 5, heartbroken after horror crash

THE heartbroken mother of a young boy who was killed in an horrific road crash on Monday has spoken of her devastation following the tragedy.

Tina Morrissey from Glenbrohane made her comments on social media after it emerged her son – five year-old Sully – was one of the two people killed in the crash near the village of Killeigh in County Offaly.

Her former partner Vincent Rossi was also killed instantly when the black Volkswagen Golf he was driving was in collision with a truck at around 5pm on Monday.

Their daughter – nine year-old Hayley – was airllifted to Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin where she remained in a critical condition this Wednesday evening.

Another son – eight year-old Daniel – was treated for non life-threatening injuries at the Midland Hospital in Tullamore following the collision while the driver of the truck was uninjured.

In a statement, Barnashrone National School in Mountmellick – the school which Hayley and Danied attend – described what happened as a “terrible tragedy for the families, our school and our community”.

In a post on Facebook, Tina Morrissey wrote that her heart has “literally been ripped from me” before adding: "Sleep tight Vince and my beautiful big, blue eyed boy, Sully wully sillys, mammy’s baby boy."

Her mother, Catherine, also expressed her shock at what happened writing: “May the angels welcome you with open arms”.

Cllr Eddie Ryan, who knows members of the extended Morrissey family says his heart goes out to the relatives of those who died.

“I know the grandparents. I’m very sorry for what has happened to all involved,” he said.

“For a young man and his son to die – it is tragic,” he added.

While Vincent Rossi, 29, had lived in Portlaoise most of his life, he is originally from County Limerick and it’s understood he still has a number of relatives living here.

A GoFundMe page which has been set up to give Vincent and Sully “the best possible send off” had attracted more than €1,600 in donations at the time of going to print.

Gardaí who are investigating the circumstances surrounding fatal collision are particularly appealing to any motorists who were travelling on the N80 route around the time of the collision and who may have dash cam footage to come forward.