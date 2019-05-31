Elected Martin remembers his late father who missed out by six votes in County Limerick 

THE COOLEST man in the count centre was Martin Ryan. Onlookers would think it was the Cappamore man’s fifth or sixth campaign but he was a first-timer.

The Fianna Fail candidate exceeded the quota with 252 votes to spare. Some 2,157 voters wrote number 1 beside his name.

“It’s unbelievable!” he told the Leader. In his wildest dreams he said he couldn’t imagine getting such a vote.

But like all overnight successes there is years of hard work gone into it. Mr Ryan was quick to mention his late father, also Martin. In the nineties, Mr Ryan Snr, running for the Progressive Democrats, missed out on a seat by just six votes.

“He was a very hard worker. We got our interest in local politics through him.”

If Mr Ryan was the calmest man in Limerick Racecourse then one of the proudest ladies was his mum Phyllis. Her late husband was certainly looking down as his son get elected. Martin Ryan Snr started the successful transport company now run by Martin, and his brothers Declan and Brendan, in Cappamore. Another brother is Tim while Noreen is the only girl.

Mr Ryan thanked former councillor Noel Gleeson for his endorsement of his campaign and his hard-working team of up to 80 on the ground.

“They did Trojan work. My family, friends and neighbours were fantastic,” said Mr Ryan, who is married to Carrie and they have four children - Erin, 14, Teagan, 12, Martin, 9 and Kate, 7.