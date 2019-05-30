THE race to fill the remaining seats in the Ireland South European constituency is set to go right to the wire, with counting in Cork set to last well into Thursday.

Sean Kelly topped the poll and was safely returned to the Brussels and Strasbourg parliaments on Tuesday afternoon.

But the destination of the remaining four seats could not be tighter, with just 4,000 votes separating some of the candidates.

While Wexford TD Mick Wallace and Fianna Fail’s Cork TD Billy Kelleher​ look certain to take two of the remaining four seats, the remainder are just too tight to call right now.

Ultimately, it looks like it will boil down to the distribution of just over 80,000 votes at the 17th count, following the exclusion of Fianna Fail’s councillor Malcolm Byrne.

The Wexford councillor, who works with the Higher Education Authority has performed much better than many pundits had predicted.

It’s likely Mr Kelleher is going to be elected off the back of the distribution of Mr Byrne’s vote, with the Fianna Fail TD 27,000 votes short of the quota.

Mr Wallace is closer to the quota, and was also expected to be elected later this Wednesday.​

It looks likely that the Green Party’s Senator Grace O’Sullivan – also from the sunny south-east – will also take a seat, making the final place in Europe a real dogfight, with sitting MEPs Liadh Ni Riada and Deirdre Clune likely to fight it out.

And added into the mix is the fact that whoever of this pair will be elected will be forced to take a sabbatical until Britain formally leaves the European Union.

The question is whether Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada can attract sufficient votes from Mr Byrne’s transfers to stay ahead of Fine Gael’s Ms Clune, or if she will repeat her achievement of 2014 when she started with just over a third of a quota but attracted enough transfers to take the final seat.

Ms Clune had stormed right back into contention earlier on Wednesday, after she received a welcome transfer from the third Fine Gael candidate, Wicklow’s Andrew Doyle and Labour’s Sheila Nunan.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader from the count centre at Nemo Rangers GAA club, polltopper Mr Kelly said he is “delighted” to be returned for a third straight term.

“I’m absolutely overwhelmed really with the size of the vote I got. It’s up 30% on last time. I’m so grateful to the people​ who voted for me, including the people of Limerick. I look forward to working with them and for them over the next few years,” he said.

Across in Britain, the Brexit party, led by Nigel Farage has topped the poll in constituencies across England and Wales, and there are fears they may try and obstruct the workings of the European Parliament.

But Mr Kelly dismissed these fears, pointing out they are a small minority.

Ireland South is a meandering constituency, stretching from West Cork up to the Dublin-Wicklow border.

Once again, there has been no entrant to the race in the Brussels election from Limerick, the closest candidate being Liam Minehan, Nenagh and Diarmuid O’Flynn, Ballyhea.

Both have been eliminated.