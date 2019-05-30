Limerick gardai issue guidelines to help combat mobile phone theft

Limerick gardai have publicly issued a number of practical measures that can help in preventing and reducing Mobile Phone theft.

Garda John Finnerty outlined the steps that anyone can take to help protect their phone in the first instance, but also to help trace it if it is stolen.

He outlined the measures as follows

1. Register your Mobile Phone with your Service Provider.

2. Take careful note of your unique 15 Digit Mobile Phone IMEI number. The IMEI number is located on the back of your phone underneath the battery.

3. Enable the PIN Security feature and keep your Phone locked at all times.

4. When out and about, keep your Mobile Phone out of public view, be streetwise and always be aware of your surroundings.

5. Never leave your Mobile Phone behind in an unattended vehicle.

6. Property mark your Phone with unique personal letters or numbers.

7. Avoid making calls or texting on your Phone while crossing the road.

8. If making or receiving a Mobile Phone call in public, always do so with your back up against the wall or a shop window etc so that you can see around you and reduce the opportunity to be attacked from behind.

9. If you a have a SmartPhone, consider downloading a location finder App.

10. If your Mobile Phone is lost or stolen, immediately report it to An Garda Síochána and contact your Service Provider in order to have your IMEI number blocked, so that it can’t be used.