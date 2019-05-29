Gardai arrest man in his 20s in connection with burglary in Limerick city

GARDAI have arrested a man in connection with a burglary of a home in Limerick city this Tuesday.

Gardai at Henry Street received a report that tools and a mountain bike were stolen from a shed from the rear of a home in Galtee Avenue, Old Cratloe Road after 10am.

Gardai on patrol stopped a man in the Moyross area and he was arrested. The property that was stolen was also recovered.

He was brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Speaking at Henry Street garda station today, crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch said:

“This was a good arrest and great to see the person getting their property back. However, they are one of the lucky ones. We seize stolen goods on a regular basis and find it hard to reunite them with the owner. For the likes of the tools and bike stolen in this incident, try putting some type of identity mark like your eircode on them by way of stamping, etching or stencilling. Then take a photo of the property with the number showing and email it back to yourself so you have it forever.”