Four members of the same Limerick family awarded €13,000 after road collision

FOUR members of the same family who sustained minor injuries in a road crash five years ago have been awarded damages totalling €13,000.

Six of the seven occupants of a car which was struck by another car at Dooradoyle Link Road on December 1, 2013 had sued the driver of the other car as well as the rental company which owned it.

During a contested hearing, Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was told none of the plaintiffs had sustained serious injuries.

One of them told the court she suffered from pain to her neck, back and arms for some time afterwards.

She said she had to take Paracetamol and had difficulties completing work around the house such as “picking up after the kids”.

Being cross-examined by Martin Fitzgerald BL, defending, she accepted she was involved in a previous accident in 2010 but insisted her injuries had resolved themselves.

She confirmed she had claimed as a result of the first accident and agreed a €5,000 settlement in April 2014.

Limerick Circuit Court was told a young boy, who was aged two and-a-half at the time was “emotionally upset after the collision” and was bed-wetting. He has since been diagnosed with ADHD.

Another boy, aged seven, sustained mild whiplash after he was “propelled forward” following the impact while an 11-year-old boy attended his GP having sustained minor injuries to his shoulder and lower back.

The two remaining legal actions were struck out as the plaintiffs did not attend court.