Tributes paid to St Patrick’s chairperson who ‘gave a lifetime of service’ to Limerick GAA

TRIBUTES have been paid to the chairman of St Patrick’s GAA club Paddy Quilligan, “a genuine, sincere and unassuming man who gave a lifetime of service to Gaelic games in Limerick”.

Mr Quilligan of Clareview in Limerick city passed away peacefully on Monday at Milford Care Centre, in the presence of his loving family.

“His life revolved around the GAA, both at club and county level. As well as being an officer of his club all those years he was the chairman of his club up to his death,” explained John Cregan, chairman of Limerick GAA County Board.

“Paddy was also the delegate to the county board committee. Sometimes he might have had concerns about an issue that might not concern a lot of other delegates but he was never shy to voice his opinion and I think that is a very admirable trait in anybody because it’s easy to go with the flow but in Paddy’s case he was very honest and always had the best interests of Limerick GAA and of course his club St Patrick’s at heart.”

Mr Quilligan is remembered as “an extremely hard worker who was extremely diligent in everything he did. He was treasurer of the county board at a time when major development took place in the Gaelic Grounds.

“He continued his involvement with the LIT Gaelic Grounds as a current director,” Mr Cregan explained.

“He was a genuine, sincere and unassuming man. He was a GAA stalwart for all those years. Thankfully, Paddy, Denis Barrett who passed away recently and many others who thought they’d never see Limerick win an All-Ireland, did get to see it last August. It gave the Paddy Quilligans of this world such a thrill to be there to witness it. Gearoid Hegarty is his club man and he took such pride in that. If there was ever a St Pat’s man either in hurling or football representing their club, he was very proud. He was a lovely man who will be sorely missed by his family who I would like to send the condolences of the county board to, and to his club. He is a huge loss. Volunteers of Paddy Quilligans standing are very hard to come by. You meet some very difficult times and very difficult days and Paddy was in for the long haul. He stood by his principles,” Mr Cregan added.

St Patrick’s GAA Club paid tribute to their club chairman on Twitter saying; “It is with deep regret St Patrick's GAA club learned this morning of the sudden passing of our club chairman Paddy Quilligan.

“Paddy was a very active club member until his untimely death and held many positions in the club. Paddy will be sadly missed by all in St Patrick’s GAA.”

Mr Quilligan is survived by his wife Mary and children Laura, Michael and Gràinne, extended family and friends.

He will be reposing at Milford Care Centre Mortuary, Castletroy, this Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards to Mount St Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.