European Election: Sean Kelly elected at the ninth count

FORMER GAA president Sean Kelly has been elected to the European Parliament at the ninth count.

The outgoing Fine Gael MEP passed the quota of 119,866 just moments ago, retaining the European seat he first won back in 2009.

Independent candidate Theresa Heaney has been eliminated, and her votes will now be redistributed at Nemo Rangers GAA Club in Cork.

A number of candidates still remain in the running.

Wexford TD Mick Wallace is in third, with Billy Kelleher in second position.

Counting earlier today showed Sinn Féin's Liadh Ní Riada continuing to perform well, with 79,945 votes, and Green Party candidate Grace O'Sullivan is a little further behind on 77,020.

Fianna Fáil's Malcolm Byrne has 69,511 votes and Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune is 7th with 65,005. She is facing a battle to retain her seat, and is likely to be dependent on transfers from her party Andrew Doyle if she is to do this.

Ireland South has five seats – although the final candidate to be elected here will not be able to take their seat until Britain exits the European Union.

With such tight margins, it’s anticipated counting may not be complete until the early hours of Thursday morning.