Chinese ambassador-designate pays special visit to Shannon region 

THE MANAGING director of Shannon Airport has said that he and Shannon Group look forward to strengthening ties between Shannon and China, following a “very positive” meeting with the Chinese ambassador-designate to Ireland.

During last Friday’s meeting, Shannon Group deputy CEO, Mary Considine, and Shannon Airport managing director, Andrew Murphy, and He Xiangdong discussed the Shannon Group’s companies and the ties between China and Ireland.

The special visit marked 40 years of diplomatic relations between China and Ireland.

“It was a pleasure to meet with the Ambassador designate and his wife. We look forward to strengthening the strong friendship between Shannon and China in the years ahead,” Mr Murphy said.

The Ambassador designate’s Shannon tour included a visit to Shannon Free Zone, which is managed by Shannon Group’s property company Shannon Commercial Properties. This year Shannon Free Zone is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its establishment.

Shannon’s relationship with China dates back to 1980 when Jiang Zemin - then an official who would later become president of China - led a delegation to Shannon to study the Shannon Free Zone. So impressed was he that the Shannon Free Zone model was adopted across China and led to the development of their hugely successful special economic zones, which inspired China’s economic boom.

The new designate Chinese Ambassador’s tour included a visit to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, which is owned and managed by Shannon Group’s tourism company, Shannon Heritage.

Here he retraced the steps of the Chinese President Xi Jinping, who attended a special banquet in his honour held at the Castle in 2012 when he was then Vice President.